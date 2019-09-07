Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TMHC. Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.22.

TMHC opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 7.69. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Chairman Sheryl Palmer sold 108,958 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $2,526,736.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 627,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,549,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider C. David Cone sold 21,205 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $488,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,103.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,854 shares of company stock worth $10,780,179 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 49,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 39,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

