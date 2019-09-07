Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Trading 5.2% Higher

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.78 and last traded at $100.15, 415,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 353,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price target on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Get Tech Data alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tech Data news, VP John A. Tonnison sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas I. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $201,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,020.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth $52,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD)

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.