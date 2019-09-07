Technology One (ASX:TNE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.84

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as low as $7.50. Technology One shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 993,845 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$7.58 and its 200-day moving average is A$7.85.

In other Technology One news, insider Kevin Blinco sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.08 ($5.73), for a total transaction of A$485,040.00 ($344,000.00). Also, insider Sharon Doyle acquired 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$8.11 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,398.38 ($71,204.52).

About Technology One (ASX:TNE)

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Sales and Marketing, Consulting, Research & Development, and Cloud segments. The company offers various business solutions, including enterprise asset management, financials, human resource and payroll, enterprise budgeting, supply chain, property and rating, student management, business intelligence, enterprise content management, performance planning, spatial, enterprise cash receipting, stakeholder management, and business process management.

