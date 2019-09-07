Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares in the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.98. 576,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $81.85.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $30,555.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $30,991.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,439 shares of company stock valued at $5,038,638 in the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

