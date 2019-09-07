Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,215 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradata by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. 1,390,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,892. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.17 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

