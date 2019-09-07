Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

TX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ternium from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Ternium alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,085,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,535 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ternium by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,368,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,115,000 after purchasing an additional 503,555 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ternium by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 766,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,371 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ternium by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 583,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 59,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 238,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,326. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Ternium had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.