Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.23.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 235,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 167,083 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 506,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 218,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,804,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,625,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 551,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,811,986. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

