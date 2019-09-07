The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,306,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,289,937.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,914,541. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.23. 8,883,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,398,320. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $235.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

