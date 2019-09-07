The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Swann

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Leerink Swann in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

MDCO has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital set a $90.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen set a $48.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Medicines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of MDCO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. 1,465,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. The Medicines has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Medicines will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,092 shares in the company, valued at $465,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Medicines by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Medicines by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in The Medicines by 236.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Medicines by 17.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in The Medicines by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

