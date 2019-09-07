The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,311 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of The Western Union worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in The Western Union by 185.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,421,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,576 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in The Western Union by 345.6% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 314,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 8,554.2% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 96,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 94,952 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in The Western Union by 1.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,888,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,682,000 after acquiring an additional 122,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,593,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other The Western Union news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $320,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,727.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $327,429.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,276.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,307 shares of company stock worth $1,906,267. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

