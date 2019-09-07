Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TBPH. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.72. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.48.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.50. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 369.67% and a negative return on equity of 2,631.15%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $156,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $167,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 882.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 64.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

