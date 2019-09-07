TheStreet Downgrades National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NKSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $218.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.52. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 29.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

