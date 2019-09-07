TheStreet Downgrades Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.26.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 112,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total value of $5,033,141.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,362,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,839,951.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $74,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,205. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,564,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,480,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,814,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,454 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,872 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,581,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,133,000 after purchasing an additional 630,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,536,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,036,000 after purchasing an additional 130,449 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

