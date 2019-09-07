Thingschain Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $17,903.00 and $10,543.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001922 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00148263 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,452.78 or 1.00652179 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003492 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002652 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

