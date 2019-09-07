ThoreNext (THX) Market Capitalization Reaches $225.15 Million

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for approximately $10.40 or 0.00098986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $225.15 million and approximately $246,119.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00214543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.01284387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin.

ThoreNext can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

