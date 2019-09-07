Thrive Token (THRT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $33.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 42.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. Thrive Token has a market cap of $480,415.00 and $33.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00038202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.71 or 0.04087570 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,235,880 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

