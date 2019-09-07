Thunder Token (TT) Price Up 27.9% Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $15.30 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea, Upbit, Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00038202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.71 or 0.04087570 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

