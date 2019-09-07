ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €11.40 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €11.40 ($13.26) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.26 ($17.75).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA opened at €12.23 ($14.22) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.79 and its 200 day moving average is €12.07. ThyssenKrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.