Ties.DB Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Ties.DB token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. In the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $274,906.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00215807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.01282933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Ties.DB launched on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network.

Ties.DB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

