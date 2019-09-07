Tiger Pacific Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,203 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 17.6% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $55,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,082,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,960 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,439 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,823,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,115 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,935,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,725,056,000 after purchasing an additional 703,227 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,785,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,952,000 after purchasing an additional 63,523 shares during the period. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, reaching $176.69. 8,195,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,092,386. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie set a $226.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.