Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) Receives C$9.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.83.

TF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.17 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.41. The company had a trading volume of 86,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.40, a current ratio of 86.89 and a quick ratio of 84.05. The firm has a market cap of $780.90 million and a PE ratio of 13.74. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$8.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.77.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$24.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.34%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

