Tiverton Asset Management LLC Acquires 52,899 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,899 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 328,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.85.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

