Tiverton Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 0.8% of Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $21,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,098,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.