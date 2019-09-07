Tiverton Asset Management LLC Has $7.56 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,548 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,982,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,481,000 after purchasing an additional 363,540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,479,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,712,000 after acquiring an additional 108,247 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,099,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,663,000 after acquiring an additional 232,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,993,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,655,000 after acquiring an additional 242,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,080,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,756,500 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 60,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,194. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

