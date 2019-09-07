Tiverton Asset Management LLC Sells 13,380 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC lessened its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 24.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 136,836 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in WNS by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in WNS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in WNS by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in WNS by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 47,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,642. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.37.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WNS will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

