Tiverton Asset Management LLC Sells 16,665 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Tiverton Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,665 shares during the quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Monro worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 60.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter worth $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter worth $160,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Monro by 78.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth $248,000.

In other news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $215,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,952,008.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,152,285. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Monro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CL King reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Monro to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Monro in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.78.

MNRO traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,836. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Monro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Monro’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

