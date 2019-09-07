Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,215,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Barclays set a $177.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.78.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $152.84. 1,274,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,234. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

