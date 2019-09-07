Travelflex (TRF) Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Travelflex coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Travelflex has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Travelflex has a total market cap of $166,049.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Travelflex alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Travelflex Coin Profile

TRF is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. Travelflex’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for Travelflex is travelflex.org. Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Travelflex Coin Trading

Travelflex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travelflex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travelflex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travelflex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travelflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travelflex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.