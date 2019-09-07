Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Lowered to Underperform at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.15 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.35.

TV has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Trevali Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Haywood Securities lowered Trevali Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.46.

Shares of TSE:TV remained flat at $C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 788,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,799. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$86.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

