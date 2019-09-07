Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 33,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,209 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,255. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at $783,458.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,247 shares of company stock worth $866,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.