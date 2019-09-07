Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,335,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 446,978 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 596,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 328,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 327,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,042,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,776,000 after purchasing an additional 196,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. 1,370,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,293. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David M. Bump sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $58,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,653.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Williford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,329.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 276,913 shares of company stock worth $1,200,049 over the last ninety days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Capital One Financial raised shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on shares of W&T Offshore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

