Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Icon were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,391,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $522,158,000 after acquiring an additional 73,167 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,353,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,378,000 after acquiring an additional 130,954 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,522,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,367,000 after acquiring an additional 121,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,503,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,390,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,887. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $165.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Icon had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $695.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

