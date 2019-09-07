Trexquant Investment LP Invests $420,000 in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,696 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,057,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,592,000 after purchasing an additional 363,552 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter worth $2,762,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOGM. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on LogMeIn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LogMeIn in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of LOGM stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.42. 293,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,838. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.32. LogMeIn Inc has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

