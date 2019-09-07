Trexquant Investment LP Sells 19,571 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,571 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 6.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cameco by 6.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP boosted its holdings in Cameco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP now owns 366,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 16.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. Cameco Corp has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.50 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.