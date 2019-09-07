Trexquant Investment LP Sells 38,102 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,102 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 340.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 520,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.17. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.42 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

