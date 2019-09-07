Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EAF. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,754. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.73. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 42.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.91%. The company had revenue of $480.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.