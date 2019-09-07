Trigran Investments Inc. Has $32.29 Million Position in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM)

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,972,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,041 shares during the quarter. Farmer Bros makes up approximately 5.4% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 11.57% of Farmer Bros worth $32,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Farmer Bros by 13.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Farmer Bros by 123.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,773,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Farmer Bros by 22.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Farmer Bros by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Farmer Bros by 25.3% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 366,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 73,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 94,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $1,608,338.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 111,260 shares of company stock worth $1,878,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

FARM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Farmer Bros presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of FARM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 68,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,017. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. Farmer Bros Co has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

