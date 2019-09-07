Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 862,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 651,116 shares.The stock last traded at $0.36 and had previously closed at $0.29.

TRIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 68.0% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 275,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

