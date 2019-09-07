TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) CFO Robert J. Zalupski Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.12. 63,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. TriMas Corp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $239.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.57 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in TriMas by 35.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 804,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after buying an additional 209,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TriMas by 61.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 54,739 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in TriMas by 7.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 42,250 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.