Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSC. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tristate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $579.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. Tristate Capital has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Demas bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Bonvenuto bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,604.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,242,563 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $3,939,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 16.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,232,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after buying an additional 173,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 131,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,491,000 after buying an additional 80,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

