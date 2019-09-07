Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TBK. ValuEngine raised Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.02 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 16.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Robert Dobrient purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,750.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,800 shares of company stock worth $79,980. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,937 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85,800.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

