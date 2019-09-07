Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading Down 6%

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.53, approximately 646,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 444,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trivago in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Trivago alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trivago had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trivago NV – will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trivago by 53.7% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,673,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Trivago by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,756,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 128,057 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Trivago in the first quarter worth about $3,989,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trivago by 49.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 301,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 100,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trivago by 23.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 288,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 54,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.