TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) posted its earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.61 million.

Shares of NYSE:TNP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 49.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 42.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 43.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

