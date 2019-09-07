Tucows (TSE:TC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.02

Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.02 and traded as low as $67.12. Tucows shares last traded at $69.02, with a volume of 1,345 shares changing hands.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$65.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.89. The firm has a market cap of $761.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68.

Tucows Company Profile (TSE:TC)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

