Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Earns Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Swann began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

TPTX stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,515. The company has a current ratio of 32.35, a quick ratio of 32.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $58.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,140,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,643,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.