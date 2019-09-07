Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Patrick Weiss Sells 14,728 Shares

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Patrick Weiss sold 14,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $407,376.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,082.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 14,730 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $451,621.80.

TWST traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $28.57. 184,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 204.63% and a negative return on equity of 168.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.66 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 536.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 87,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.