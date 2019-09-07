UBS Group Increases Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$62.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FTS. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.73.

Fortis stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.99. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$40.71 and a 12 month high of C$56.62.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.7699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

