UBS Group Trims SThree (LON:STHR) Target Price to GBX 380

SThree (LON:STHR) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 380 ($4.97) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, June 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 393.75 ($5.15).

Get SThree alerts:

SThree has a 1-year low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 393.50 ($5.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $345.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 268.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 287.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.