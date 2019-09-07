UGAS Price Tops $0.0831 on Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for $0.0831 or 0.00000790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and $2.27 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.99 or 0.04116140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000111 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

