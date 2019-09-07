Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE:UAA opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 156,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,374,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,466,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 114,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 89,105 shares during the period. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

